At the moment situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border relatively calm – PM Pashinyan
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. At the moment the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border is relatively calm, but the situation remains extremely tense in general, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan said at the extraordinary session of the Security Council.
“We will constantly provide the citizens of Armenia with verified information’’, he said.
- 21:25 CSTO says the conflict should be solved through only political - diplomatic methods
- 21:22 Pashinyan, Putin discuss border situation
- 21:01 There is no border dispute, there is aggression against sovereign territory of Armenia – Pashinyan
- 20:41 At the moment situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border relatively calm – PM Pashinyan
- 20:11 UNSC ready to discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 19:54 Intl. community should not remain indifferent to Azerbaijan's encroachments on sovereign territory of Armenia –Pashinyan
- 19:44 President Sarkissian, PM Pashinyan discuss border situation
- 19:18 Russian Defense Minister expresses readiness to make maximal efforts for stopping military operations
- 19:13 Ambassador Makunts presents to Deputy Assistant Secretary of State the situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
- 18:51 President of the European Council calls for de-escalation and an immediate ceasefire
- 18:41 Security Council Secretary of Armenia presents to U.S. Ambassador situation resulted by Azerbaijani attack
- 18:32 Security Council Secretary of Armenia, Iranian Ambassador discuss situation on Armenia- Azerbaijan border
- 18:03 12 Armenian servicemen captured by Azerbaijani forces
- 17:48 Armenia, Russia hold consultations through military, diplomatic channels – Ambassador
- 17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-11-21
- 17:31 Asian Stocks up - 16-11-21
- 17:22 Iranian, Russian Presidents consider any change of borders in region unacceptable
- 16:49 OSCE Chairperson-in-Office concerned about reported incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 16:48 Armenian military reports casualties, two positions lost
- 16:46 PM Pashinyan confirms participation in Biden’s Summit for Democracy
- 16:26 Azerbaijani armed forces launched open terrorist attack against Armenia – Ombudsman issues statement
- 16:16 Azerbaijan spreads disinformation attempting to blame Armenia for provocation, warns Ministry of Defense
- 16:08 Armenia has the right to repel use of force against its territorial integrity by all means – Foreign Ministry
- 15:55 Armenian military reports 4 WIA, Azeri attacking force suffers heavy personnel and materiel casualties
- 15:47 Armenia invokes 1997 treaty requesting Russia’s help amid Azerbaijani attack
