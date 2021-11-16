Ambassador Makunts presents to Deputy Assistant Secretary of State the situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to the USA Lilit Makunts held a phone conversation with Dereck Hogan, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Armenian Embassy in the USA.

During the telephone conversation, the Armenian Ambassador briefed the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State on the situation on the border with Armenia following the military aggression of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Ambassador Makunts stressed the need for immediate and targeted calls from the international community to condemn the military action taken by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.