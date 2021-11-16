Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-11-21

YEREVAN, 16 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.33 drams to 475.32 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.60 drams to 539.92 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.55 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.84 drams to 639.83 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 29.67 drams to 28422.79 drams. Silver price up by 3.64 drams to 385.26 drams. Platinum price up by 187.26 drams to 16626.7 drams.