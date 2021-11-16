Armenian military reports casualties, two positions lost

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian military said it suffered casualties and lost two positions during the Azerbaijani attacks in the eastern border.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that as of 16:00 the situation in the eastern border remains “extremely tense”.

“As a result of the battles which started as a result of the Azerbaijani armed forces’ attack on Armenian positions there are killed and wounded [servicemen] on the Armenian side, and information on the casualties are still being checked, and the loss of two combat positions is also confirmed,” the Ministry of Defense said.

It added that the countermeasures of the Armenian military inflicted heavy personnel and materiel losses upon the Azerbaijani forces. The Ministry of Defense said the intense battles still continue.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan