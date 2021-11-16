Armenia has the right to repel use of force against its territorial integrity by all means – Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia issued a statement over the current tense situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border caused by the Azerbaijani aggression.

The statement says:

“The Azerbaijani armed forces launched an attack at the eastern direction of Armenia’s border and invaded into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. The offensive actions of the Azerbaijani side led to human losses. This latest attack is the continuation of the consistent policy of the Azerbaijani side to occupy the territories of Armenia, which started this year from May 12 with the incursion of Azerbaijani armed forces into Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces.

With these actions Azerbaijan is violating also the November 9 trilateral statement, as the Azerbaijani side carries out attacks against Armenia from the territories that passed to the Azerbaijani side as a result of the implementation of that statement.

According to the UN Charter, the Republic of Armenia has the right to repel the use of force against its territorial integrity and sovereign by all means.

We call on the international community and our international partners – Russia, CSTO, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and the Co-Chair countries, to clearly respond to these actions of the Azerbaijani side, which seriously endanger the regional peace and security, and take practical steps for their prevention and the unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from Armenia’s territory”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan