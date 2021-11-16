Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions at eastern border - Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian positions at the eastern direction of the Armenian border. The shooting took place around 13:00, November 16, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

The Armenian military took countermeasures to thwart the adversary’s advance, it added.

“The Ministry of Defense will regularly issue updates on further developments of the situation.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan