COVID-19: Armenian healthcare ministry reports 572 new cases, 52 deaths

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. 572 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 329,913, the Armenian healthcare ministry said Tuesday.

The total number of recoveries reached 297,339 (1617 in the last 24 hours).

7699 tests were conducted.

52 patients died, bringing the death toll to 7107. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1385 others infected with the virus who died from co-morbidities, according to healthcare authorities.

As of November 16 the number of active cases stood at 24,082.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan