Opposition boycotts parliament session
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Hayastan and Pativ Unem blocs of the Armenian parliament are boycotting today’s session in protest of the majority’s refusal to convene an emergency sitting to discuss the situation at the country’s borders earlier on November 15.
The session’s agenda includes the 2022 government budget.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
