Xi Jinping, Biden discuss strategic issues of China-US relations

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. China’s leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden have discussed the strategic and fundamental issues of the relations between the two countries during a video conference, TASS reports citing China Central Television.

“The sides held a complete and profound exchange of opinions on the strategic, comprehensive and fundamental issues of the development of Chinese-American relations as well as the important issues of mutual interest”, the TV channel noted.

The first half of the meeting lasted about 1 hour 56 minutes after which the sides took a break. The second half of the meeting began at 11:06 Beijing time and lasted about 1 hour 18 minutes. In total, the talks lasted about 3 hours 14 minutes.

This is the first official meeting between the two leaders since the US president assumed office in January 2021.