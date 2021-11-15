Russian, Turkish Deputy FMs highlight launch of “3+3” format

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENRESS. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko held consultations with Turkish Deputy FM Sedat Önal in Istanbul on November 15, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian MFA said.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to Russian-Turkish cooperation in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

In the context of the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, the consistent implementation of the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 was highlighted. The importance of launching the "3 + 3" regional advisory mechanism for the South Caucasus (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia plus Russia, Turkey, Iran) was emphasized.