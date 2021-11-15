Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan to participate in Moscow CIS meeting
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary of Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will travel to Russia November 16-17 to participate in the 9th meeting of CIS Security Council Secretaries in Moscow, his office said in a statement.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 16:45 Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan to participate in Moscow CIS meeting
- 16:38 Armenian PM, World Bank Vice President discuss partnership priorities
- 15:18 Ukrainian lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
- 13:50 CSTO to hold special forces exercises in Tajikistan
- 13:34 Azerbaijani military pulls back after invading into Armenia
- 13:29 PM Pashinyan chairs Security Council meeting
- 12:59 Deputy PM Grigoryan receives World Bank Vice President
- 12:53 Aurora and UN Armenia to organize Christmas Charity Market
- 12:50 Deputy PM Suren Papikyan appointed Minister of Defense
- 11:08 Armenia reports 378 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:23 Over 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far
- 09:58 EU’s Special Representative concerned about increase of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 09:34 Local elections: Ruling Civil Contract party wins in Ijevan and Stepanavan, loses in Kapan
- 11.13-16:23 Weather forecast in Armenia
- 11.13-16:14 Armenia’s ministry of education, US Embassy and COAF sign memorandum of understanding
- 11.13-14:40 Artsakh confirms 55 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
- 11.13-14:34 Russian, French FMs discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement
- 11.13-14:18 Search operations for bodies of war casualties stopped since Oct 18, says Artsakh
- 11.13-11:50 Skate, dog parks put into operation in Yerevan
- 11.13-11:30 Artsakh National Security Service releases statement on incident near Shushi checkpoint
- 11.13-11:21 Peaceful resolution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no alternative – Romanian MP
- 11.13-11:16 Armenia reports 1251 daily COVID-19 cases
- 11.13-10:57 European Stocks - 12-11-21
- 11.13-10:56 US stocks up - 12-11-21
- 11.13-10:54 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-11-21
16:45, 11.08.2021
Viewed 5601 times 1 dead, three wounded as Azerbaijani troops open fire at Armenian civilians repairing water supply pipe near Shushi
19:50, 11.10.2021
Viewed 4782 times TIME magazine names Armenian Robin the robot one of the best innovations of the year
00:02, 11.10.2021
Viewed 3434 times Armenian Genocide recognition bill passes first reading at UK House of Commons without objections
18:21, 11.08.2021
Viewed 3219 times US Office of Naval Research Global delegation is in Armenia on the initiative of FAST
20:59, 11.12.2021
Viewed 2892 times Dutch Ambassador comments on the visit of his colleague in Azerbaijan to Shushi