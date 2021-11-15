Deputy PM Suren Papikyan appointed Minister of Defense

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan was appointed as the new Minister of Defense on November 15, replacing Arshak Karapetyan.

The order of appointment signed by President Armen Sarkissian was published midday Monday.

A replacement for Papikyan as Deputy PM is yet to be named.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan