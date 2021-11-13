Weather forecast in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that no precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of November 13, on November 14-15, at night of 16 and on 17-18.

Precipitation is expected in some regions in the daytime of November 16.

Air temperature will not change considerably.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan in the daytime of November 13 and on 14-18.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan