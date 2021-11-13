Russian, French FMs discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries during their meeting in Paris.

Summing up the results of the meeting with his French counterpart, the Russian FM told reporters that several days ago the meeting of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan was held in Paris. He informed that all have expressed their support to the statement signed between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders on November 9, 2020, relating to the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh.

As for the details of his meeting with Jean-Yves Le Drian, Lavrov said: “The progress of the activity of the Russian peacekeeping forces in solving a number of humanitarian issues was emphasized. Several directions, where a lot needs to be done, were highlighted. In this sense the activity of the Co-Chairs in the future will be concentrated on the solution of humanitarian problems, to create conditions so that Armenian and Azerbaijani communities establish an atmosphere of trust in the region, solve the daily issues with a spirit of constructive compromises”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan