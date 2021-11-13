Skate, dog parks put into operation in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The skate park, the dog park and the renovated part of the Circular Park have been commissioned in Yerevan, Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan said on Facebook.

“Committed to our pre-election program, we restore Yerevan’s green spaces and recreation areas. We are putting into operation the 6th part of the Circular Park, with an area of over 12 hectares”, the Mayor said, adding that they have also established two theme parks near the territory of the Circular Park – the skate park and the dog walk.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan