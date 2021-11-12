Armenian Speaker of Parliament receives Lithuanian Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the Speaker highly appreciated the Armenian-Lithuanian friendly relations and the existing cooperation. In this aspect Alen Simonyan singled out the Ambassador’s efforts and attention in promoting the implementation of the joint agendas and in consistency.

The sides discussed the perspectives of the Armenian-Lithuanian parliamentary cooperation and the results already registered in this direction. The interlocutors referred to the themes on the parliamentary diplomacy and the enlivening of the inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Ideas were exchanged over the issues regarding democracy and protection of human rights. In this context Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė highly assessed the parliamentary elections held in Armenia. She has noted that the relations with Armenia are the priorities of her country.

According to the Ambassador of Lithuania, due to the steps taken for the implemented reforms and strengthening democracy within the framework of the Eastern Partnership, Armenia is among the leading countries.

Armenia-Lithuania cooperation in the EU framework was touched upon.