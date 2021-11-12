Goris-Kapan alternative road is passable, authorities say
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Authorities are denying as fake news the report claiming that the new alternative road for Goris-Kapan has become impassable due to weather and that there is a large congestion of vehicles.
In a statement the national police said the Goris-Kapan alternative road is passable and police units are patrolling it.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
