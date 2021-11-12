Coronavirus: 1309 new cases, 70 deaths in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. 1309 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 326,830, the Armenian ministry of healthcare said in a statement.

11,431 tests were conducted.

The total number of recoveries reached 289,900 (2044 in the last 24 hours).

70 patients died, bringing the death toll to 6937. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1368 other individuals infected with coronavirus who died from co-morbidities, according to authorities.

As of November 12 the number of active cases stood at 28,625.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan