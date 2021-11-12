Road condition
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Road Department Foundation of Armenia reports that today, as of 09:30, the roads in Sisian are partly covered with clear ice.
Goris region and Meghri pass are covered with fog.
All roads of inter-state and republican significance are open.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
