Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 November

Road condition

Road condition

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Road Department Foundation of Armenia reports that today, as of 09:30, the roads in Sisian are partly covered with clear ice.

Goris region and Meghri pass are covered with fog.

All roads of inter-state and republican significance are open.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]