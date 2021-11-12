LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-11-21
LONDON, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 November:
The price of aluminum up by 3.13% to $2655.50, copper price up by 0.63% to $9630.00, lead price up by 1.31% to $2355.50, nickel price up by 0.84% to $19715.00, tin price up by 1.20% to $37800.00, zinc price up by 0.30% to $3294.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 09:12 European Stocks up - 11-11-21
- 09:10 US stocks - 11-11-21
- 09:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-11-21
- 09:05 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 11-11-21
- 09:02 Oil Prices Down - 11-11-21
- 11.11-21:03 OSCE MG Co-Chairs discuss implementation of commitments of November 9 trilateral declaration
- 11.11-20:00 U.S. Senate Armed Forces Committee to discuss war crimes of Turkey and Azerbaijan
- 11.11-18:31 Monument to the officers of Russian helicopter "accidentally" shot down by Azerbaijan unveiled in Yeraskh
- 11.11-18:02 Comprehensive settlement of NK conflict is possible only under the mandate of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs – FM Mirzoyan
- 11.11-15:24 Google, Facebook, other major companies do not object new Armenian tax regulations
- 11.11-15:18 COVID-19: Armenian government extends protective measures until June 2022
- 11.11-14:30 Armenian PM, Italian Ambassador discuss expansion of cooperation in various fields
- 11.11-14:13 NovAir to launch Yerevan-Kapan domestic flights from January 20
- 11.11-13:08 Azerbaijan hasn’t provided information on procedure of border control – Secretary of Security Council
- 11.11-12:49 PM Pashinyan sees slight stabilization in COVID-19 situation in Armenia
- 11.11-12:23 Azerbaijan’s customs checkpoint not in territory of Armenia – Pashinyan
- 11.11-11:53 European Parliament friendship group with Armenia relaunched
- 11.11-11:48 New road in Armenia’s south to serve as alternative to Azeri-controlled section, Iranian cargo shipments facilitated
- 11.11-11:32 Armenia reports 1482 daily coronavirus cases
- 11.11-11:01 French foreign ministry releases details from OSCE MG-mediated Armenia-Azerbaijan FMs meeting in Paris
- 11.11-10:36 NK conflict: European Union calls for “strict respect for the ceasefire, immediate release of all remaining prisoners”
- 11.11-10:33 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs meet under auspices of OSCE MG Co-Chairs in Paris
- 11.11-10:19 Investigative Committee takes over probe into mass food poisoning at Tashir Pizza
- 11.11-09:49 ‘I decided to raise my voice in favor of Armenia in order for the justice to be restored’ - MEP
- 11.11-09:40 ANC United Kingdom focused on advancing Armenian Genocide bill at both chambers of parliament
16:45, 11.08.2021
Viewed 4711 times 1 dead, three wounded as Azerbaijani troops open fire at Armenian civilians repairing water supply pipe near Shushi
19:50, 11.10.2021
Viewed 2900 times TIME magazine names Armenian Robin the robot one of the best innovations of the year
13:10, 11.06.2021
Viewed 2559 times With $300 million in exports from Armenia to China, economy minister sees untapped opportunities
00:02, 11.10.2021
Viewed 2356 times Armenian Genocide recognition bill passes first reading at UK House of Commons without objections
09:27, 11.05.2021
Viewed 2158 times Expert calls on Armenian diplomacy to capitalize President Sarkissian’s historic visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia