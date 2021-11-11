Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 November

COVID-19: Armenian government extends protective measures until June 2022

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government extended until June 20, 2022 the nationwide “quarantine” regime which was introduced instead of the state of emergency which was declared over COVID-19 in early 2020.

The “quarantine” regime allows the government to continue enforcing safety rules such as social distancing, mask wearing and other anti-epidemic preventative measures.

