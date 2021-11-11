Armenian PM, Italian Ambassador discuss expansion of cooperation in various fields

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador of Italy to Armenia Alfonso Di Riso, the PM’s Office reports.

Pashinyan congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and wished success to the further development of the Armenian-Italian friendly relations.

The PM highlighted ensuring the continuous progress of the political and economic cooperation between Armenia and Italy and expressed confidence that concrete results are possible to achieve with the joint efforts of the governments of the two countries. The development of the bilateral economic cooperation was specifically emphasized, including with the holding of business forum and promotion of business ties. Pashinyan remembered with warmth his official visit to Italy in 2019 and highlighted the bilateral high-level mutual visits which give a new impetus to the expansion of cooperation in different areas.

Alfonso Di Riso assured that during his tenure he will make all efforts to contribute to the strengthening of mutual cooperation between the two countries. The Ambassador also emphasized the necessity of development of commercial ties and added that the Italian side is interested in discussing and implementing new investment programs with Armenia.

The sides considered prospective the expansion of cooperation in different branches of economy, including in high technologies, tourism, construction and agriculture, stating that there is a big potential.

The sides also discussed the activity of the Armenian-Italian inter-governmental commission, the possibility of holding a session in the future.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan