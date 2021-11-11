Armenia reports 1482 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. 1482 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 325,521, the ministry of healthcare reports.

13,310 COVID-19 tests were conducted on November 10.

1522 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 284,856.

The death toll has risen to 6867 (36 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 29,438.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died of other disease has reached 1360.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan