French foreign ministry releases details from OSCE MG-mediated Armenia-Azerbaijan FMs meeting in Paris

PARIS, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The French foreign ministry released details from the meeting of Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan with Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

“One year after the end of the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, today received MM. Ararat Mirzoyan and Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov, Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, for separate bilateral talks during their trip to France on the occasion of the UNESCO General Assembly.

At the end of these bilateral talks, the Minister opened a joint meeting of the ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan under the aegis of the three French, American and Russian co-chairs of the Minsk Group, intended to continue the momentum started in New York on September 23.

In these various exchanges, the Minister reiterated France's desire to contribute to the strengthening of dialogue between the parties, capable of promoting the establishment of a lasting peace in the South Caucasus region, for the benefit of the populations of the region. He underlined our determination to maintain a strong involvement of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in order to achieve this objective and recalled his availability to continue exchanges at political level with the two parties,” the French foreign ministry said in a press release.