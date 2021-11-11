Investigative Committee takes over probe into mass food poisoning at Tashir Pizza

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee has taken over the criminal case launched by police into the mass food poisoning at the Tashir Pizza restaurants.

The Investigative Committee said it will conduct a criminal investigation to determine the circumstances of the food poisoning.

Earlier on November 10, the Ministry of Healthcare and the Food Safety Inspection Agency released lab results of samples taken from the food, employees and patrons of Tashir Pizza, the restaurant where a mass food poisoning left nearly 180 people sickened and hospitalized.

