LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-11-21
09:03, 11 November, 2021
LONDON, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 November:
The price of aluminum down by 1.00% to $2575.00, copper price down by 0.93% to $9570.00, lead price down by 1.98% to $2325.00, nickel price down by 0.43% to $19550.00, tin price down by 0.27% to $37350.00, zinc price down by 0.27% to $3284.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version