Defense ministry denies reports claiming 60 Armenian servicemen have been besieged in area of Lake Sev

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which 60 Armenian servicemen had been besieged in the area of Lake Sev and were set free only with the meditation of the Russian side.

“On November 10, several Azerbaijani media outlets reported that a fight has allegedly taken place between the Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen in the territory of Lake Sev of Armenia’s Syunik province and that a group of Armenian servicemen have been besieged.

Later, the Azerbaijani defense ministry also joined this misinformation, stating that 60 Armenian servicemen have been besieged and were released only with the mediation of the Russian side. The statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry is obvious disinformation. Moreover, after the actions of the Armenian armed forces following the provocation of the Azerbaijani side in the area of Lake Sev, the Azerbaijani armed forces applied to the Russian side with a request to resolve the situation, and it was due to the active work of the Russian side that the situation was stabilized.

The Defense Ministry of Armenia reaffirms that the situation in the territory of Lake Sev is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan