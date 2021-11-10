Turkey extends the mandate of the Turkish military in Azerbaijan for another year

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish parliament has adopted a bill submitted by president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to extend the mandate of Turkish troops in Azerbaijan for another year, ARMENPRESS reports, Turkish TRT Haber informs.

The law also mentioned the importance of continuing the activities of the Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center in Akna (Aghdam), emphasizing that it "contributes to building an atmosphere of trust between the parties and security."

The term of the Turkish military presence in Azerbaijan would expire on November 17.