Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-11-21

YEREVAN, 10 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 475.68 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.90 drams to 550.74 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.73 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.06 drams to 643.88 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 71.02 drams to 27945.75 drams. Silver price up by 1.39 drams to 372.78 drams. Platinum price up by 73.75 drams to 16211.07 drams.