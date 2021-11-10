Alternative road in Syunik province completely ready, minister says

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The asphalting of the Tatev-Aghavni section of the Goris-Kapan highway of Armenia’s Syunik province has already been completed, and in fact this alternative road is completely ready, Minister of territorial administration and infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan said, commenting on the ongoing road construction activities.

He said that Tatev-Ltsen road in Syunik province, as well as roads in several communities, including Shurnukh, Vorotan, Bardzravan, are being constructed.

“At this moment we attach importance to the works connected with the Sisian-Kajaran section. We have prepared a government decision according to which the construction of that road was viewed as a priority. Currently works are underway for the tender stage to pass and the construction to begin in 2022”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan