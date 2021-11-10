Campaign winners of Converse Bank got gold bars

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Converse Bank has finalized the results of the campaign for Visa cardholders. In joyous and lively atmosphere the winners were awarded 50 standard gold bars.

The campaign was implemented in June-August. For three months the Visa cardholders of the Bank made cashless purchases and accumulated “gold.” As the result, 10 most active Visa cardholders of the Bank got 10-gram and another 40 customers got 5-gram standard gold bars (standard 999.9).

Converse Bank is one of the leaders in the Armenian banking sector by cashless purchase promotion campaigns and has afforded its customers the opportunity to spend vacation in various European countries and Thailand and to win valuable gifts for years.

The Bank is also one of the few banks implementing several customer promotion campaigns at a time, such as discounts, cashbacks, co-branded projects and the like, as well as allows to accumulate Converse bonus points from cashless purchases.

The Bank is supervised by the CBA.