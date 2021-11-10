Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is going to appoint commissioners for Diaspora affairs on voluntary basis abroad, in a status of an advisor.

The parliamentary standing committee on state-legal affairs approved the draft on making an amendment to the Law on Public Service during today’s session.

The necessity of adopting the draft is connected with the creation of the institute of the Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs. “The commissioners will be appointed by the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia at the proposal of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, they will have a status of an advisor abroad, will not be paid and will not have a working regime. They will provide professional consulting on the Armenia-Diaspora cooperation directions and will assist the works being carried out by the High Commissioner in the field of cooperation with the Diaspora”, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan said at the session.

There is no need for additional financial allocations from the state budget for the adoption of the draft. The commissioners will be appointed in a country where they will be in that moment, they will not be sent from Armenia, they will be people familiar with the local community.

The standing committee will propose the Parliament’s Council to include the draft into the agenda of plenary sessions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan