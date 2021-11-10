Increasing water tariff from 180 to 200 drams under discussion

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The tariff of water is planned to be increased from the current 180 drams to 200 drams starting January 1, 2022, the Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia Garegin Baghramyan told reporters.

If approved, the 200 dram tariff will remain unchanged for at least 10 years, he said.

However, Veolia Jur – the water supply operator – initially sought to increase the tariff for consumers to 223 drams.

Baghramyan said they are now finalizing negotiations with Veolia Jur for signing the contract. He added that at the same time the water tariff for socially vulnerable consumers will not increase.

“At the same time we are putting into circulation a draft government decision which recommends differentiating a socially vulnerable consumer group, for whom the price won’t be increased,” Baghramyan said.

The Public Services Regulatory Commission is planning to convene a session over the matter in the end of November.

Speaking about their monitoring in the water supply company, Baghramyan said the results have already been summed up. “Yesterday the report was sent to the company. There will be an increase of about 2 million water volume. Some violations were discovered during the monitoring. The factual volume will be increased,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan