LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-11-21

LONDON, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 November:

The price of aluminum up by 1.68% to $2601.00, copper price up by 1.26% to $9660.00, lead price up by 0.70% to $2372.00, nickel price up by 0.31% to $19635.00, tin price down by 0.13% to $37450.00, zinc price up by 2.00% to $3293.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.