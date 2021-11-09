Russian peacekeeping mission confirms the killing of Armenian civilian by Azerbaijani armed forces

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh has confirmed the killing of an Armenian civilian near Shushi by Azerbaijani armed forces, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official bulletin of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the activities of the Russian peacekeeping unit in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, on November 8, 2021 at around 2:40 pm Yerevan time, the Azerbaijani side opened fire on a group of four workers in the Shushi region, leaving three people injured and one dead.

"The command of the Russian peacekeeping unit is jointly investigating the incident with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides," the statement said.