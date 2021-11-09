Lavrov discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with the Secretary of the Holy See

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov referred to South Caucasus among other issues during a joint press conference with Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See Paul Richard Gallagher. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Russian MFA, Lavrov said that crisis situation in various parts of the world were discussed during the meeting.

"We spoke in detail about the efforts of the Russian Federation to maintain the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, and to organize processes that should strengthen confidence, create conditions for full economic and other cooperation in the South Caucasus," Lavrov said.