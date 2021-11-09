Asian Stocks - 09-11-21
TOKYO, 9 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 9 November:
The value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.75% to 29285.46 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.81% to 2018.77 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.24% to 3507.00 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.20% to 24813.13 points.
