Armenian FM to visit Paris, France

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Paris on November 10-12 to take part in the 41st session of the UNESCO General Conference, the ministry reports.

An event marking the 75th anniversary of UNESCO will also be held on the sidelines of the 41st session.

FM Mirzoyan will also attend the opening of the 4th Paris Peace Conference.

