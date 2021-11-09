Parliamentary committee OKs state budget draft

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The financial-credit and budgetary affairs committee of parliament approved the draft government budget for 2022 presented by the Pashinyan Administration.

“The 2022 state budget draft was entirely formed based on the clear priorities pertaining to economic and social sectors envisaged under the 2021-2026 government action plan,” finance minister Tigran Khachatryan said at the meeting of the committee.

The circle of the state budget focuses especially on security matters, the education system, as well as development of high-quality infrastructures.

The draft budget projects 7% real growth of GDP.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan