Spokesperson denies reports claiming Armenian Prosecutor General applied to Russian government for getting citizenship

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan denied the media reports according to which Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan has applied to the Russian government for getting a Russian citizenship.

In a statement on Facebook, Gor Abrahamyan assured that the Prosecutor General hasn’t applied to the Russian government for such a request.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan