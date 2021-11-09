President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of heroes fallen at 2020 war
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited today the Stepanakert Memorial on the occasion of the first anniversary of the statement which put an end to the 2020 war, his Office reports.
The President of the Republic also visited the military pantheon and laid flowers at the tombs of the servicemen fallen at the Artsakh wars.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 14:04 Parliamentary committee OKs state budget draft
- 14:03 ‘We are ready to assist with necessary consulting’ – Russian MFA on Armenia-Azerbaijan border demarcation, delimitation
- 13:44 Artsakh's citizens warned of online Azeri intelligence scams, threats
- 13:43 Spokesperson denies reports claiming Armenian Prosecutor General applied to Russian government for getting citizenship
- 13:06 President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of heroes fallen at 2020 war
- 12:42 Activity of commission investigating circumstances of 2020 Artsakh War must have concrete result – Parliament Speaker
- 12:20 Prime Minister Pashinyan appoints new Deputy FM
- 12:09 Legendary filmmaker Artavazd Peleshyan’s “Nature” and other movies to be screened at IDFA
- 12:06 PM Pashinyan’s spokesperson resigns
- 11:28 COVID-19: Armenia reports 1121 new cases, 62 deaths in one day
- 11:11 Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of servicemen fallen at 2020 Artsakh War in Yerablur
- 11:04 2020 deadly Hin Tagher clashes: Battalion commander jailed on charges of dereliction of duty
- 10:51 UPDATED: Artsakh investigators release details from deadly Azeri attack near Shushi
- 10:14 Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan: MFA issues statement on first anniversary of Nov 9 ceasefire
- 09:45 Positive atmosphere created for Armenia-Saudi Arabia mutual partnership: Foreign Ministry’s response to ARMENPRESS
- 09:38 Comprehensive settlement of NK conflict possible only under mandate of OSCE MG Co- Chairmanship – MFA
- 09:29 “We call for the return of all remaining detainees” – U.S. State Department on first anniversary of Karabakh ceasefire
- 09:04 European Stocks - 08-11-21
- 09:03 US stocks up - 08-11-21
- 09:01 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-11-21
- 09:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 08-11-21
- 08:59 Oil Prices Up - 08-11-21
- 11.08-23:33 Interestingly, the incident took place on the day of Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Shushi, where he made anti-Armenian speech
- 11.08-19:59 Armenian Defense Minister pays working visit to Artsakh
- 11.08-19:34 Eduard Aghajanyan speaks about provocations by Azerbaijan during meeting with UK Ambassador
13:10, 11.06.2021
Viewed 2260 times With $300 million in exports from Armenia to China, economy minister sees untapped opportunities
09:27, 11.05.2021
Viewed 1921 times Expert calls on Armenian diplomacy to capitalize President Sarkissian’s historic visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
11:11, 11.05.2021
Viewed 1866 times Biden requests Armenia at Summit for Democracy, Azerbaijan and Turkey not invited
14:58, 11.03.2021
Viewed 1812 times Professors Balzani and Oganessian to receive first UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences
11:30, 11.06.2021
Viewed 1792 times Russian Foreign Ministry issues statement on anniversary of Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire agreement - TASS