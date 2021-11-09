Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 November

Prime Minister Pashinyan appoints new Deputy FM

Prime Minister Pashinyan appoints new Deputy FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan appointed Paruyr Hovhannisyan to be the new Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Hovhannisyan was Armenia’s Permanent Representative at the Council of Europe since 2016.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]