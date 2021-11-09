PM Pashinyan’s spokesperson resigns

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan resigned.

“I am grateful to the Prime Minister and the staff of his office for the joint work,” Gevorgyan, who served as Pashinyan’s spokesperson from 2020, said in a statement.

“The course of my term as spokesperson of the prime minister was full of hardships for Armenia, but despite everything I tried to remain committed to the values which were placed at the foundation of the 2018 revolution. I apologize to anyone whose hopes I did not justify in this position. I am also grateful to journalists for the productive cooperation,” Gevorgyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan