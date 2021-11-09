COVID-19: Armenia reports 1121 new cases, 62 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. 1121 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 322,364, the ministry of healthcare reports.

9152 COVID-19 tests were conducted on November 8.

2191 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 285,057.

The death toll has risen to 6762 (62 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 29,203.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1342.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan