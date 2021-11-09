Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 November

Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of servicemen fallen at 2020 Artsakh War in Yerablur

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited today the Yerablur military pantheon on the occasion of the first anniversary of the end of the 44-Day War, the government’s press service said.

Pashinyan laid flowers at the tombs of fallen heroes, bowing and paying tribute to their memory.

