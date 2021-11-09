Positive atmosphere created for Armenia-Saudi Arabia mutual partnership: Foreign Ministry’s response to ARMENPRESS

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia for participation to the Future Investment Initiative conference and meeting with the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman will greatly contribute to the progress of the Armenian-Saudi inter-state relations, Foreign Ministry of Armenia told ARMENPRESS, in response to the question whether Armen Sarkissian’s visit will contribute to the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Saudi Arabia.

The ministry said that despite the absence of diplomatic ties, contacts at different levels between Armenia and Saudi Arabia have taken place over the past years. According to the MFA, it’s a long time this process is underway.

“In general, it can be said that a positive atmosphere has been formed for the mutual cooperation with the Saudi side”, the ministry said.

Asked whether the President’s visit could contribute to achieving progress in the establishment of diplomatic ties or creating good preconditions for that, the ministry said: “Since the independence of Armenia, the relations with the countries of the Middle East are one of the key directions of Armenia’s foreign policy, taking into account both Armenia’s geographical position towards the region and the existing deep historical-cultural ties. Armenia has adopted a policy of strengthening and deepening the existing ties with the countries of the region, expanding the cooperation with them in areas of mutual interest, and this policy is also reflected in the Armenian government’s 2021-2026 action plan. From this perspective we are confident that President Armen Sarkissian’s working visit to Saudi Arabia aimed at taking part at the Future Investment Initiative international forum and his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will significantly contribute to the progress of the Armenian-Saudi inter-state relations.”

On October 26, 2021, President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian paid the first visit to Saudi Arabia, one of the pivotal countries of the Arab-Islamic world, in the history of independent Armenia.

Within the framework of that visit, which is of exceptional importance in the history of Armenian-Arab relations, particularly those between the Republic of Armenia and Saudi Arabia, the President of Armenia attended the 5th Conference of the "Future Investment Initiative."

President Sarkissian together with the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman attended the opening ceremony of the conference.

The President of Armenia, and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia talked about the need to develop relations between the two countries and their future. It was noted that the rich historical ties between the two peoples are a good basis for building future interstate relations.

Reporting by Aram Sargsyan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan