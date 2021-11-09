LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-11-21

LONDON, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 November:

The price of aluminum up by 1.43% to $2558.00, copper price up by 1.17% to $9540.00, lead price down by 0.25% to $2355.50, nickel price up by 1.82% to $19575.00, tin price up by 1.35% to $37500.00, zinc price up by 1.56% to $3228.50, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.