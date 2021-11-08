Armenian Defense Minister pays working visit to Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh Kamo Vardanyan, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan paid a two-day working visit to the Republic of Artsakh on November 6.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the MoD Armenia, accompanied by the Commander of the Defense Army, Arshak Karapetyan visited military bases, met the servicemen on combat duty, got acquainted with the fortification of the positions, as well as the social and living conditions of the servicemen.

In one of the military units of the Defense Army, addressing the servicemen guarding the borders of Artsakh, the Armenian Defense Minister stressed that the most important guarantee of peace is an army capable of fulfilling its combat tasks.

Highly appreciating the efforts made to protect the borders of Artsakh during the 44-day war and after it, Arshak Karapetyan awarded a number of servicemen of the Defense Army with diplomas and departmental medals of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia.

On the same day, in Stepanakert, Arshak Karapetyan, within the framework of cooperation between the Defense Ministries of Armenia and Artsakh, participated in a working meeting of the leadership of the Defense Army, during which a number of issues related to security issues were discussed.

On November 7, Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan also visited Syunik region, in particular, the territory of Sev Lake (Black Lake). The Minister walked around the shore of the lake, met the soldiers on duty, thanked them for the round-the-clock combat duty.

Speaking about the possible solutions to the problem of infiltration of Azerbaijani units into the territory of the lake, the Minister once again assured that there is no alternative to the restoration of the state border, the Azerbaijani military must leave the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

During the visit, Arshak Karapetyan paid special attention to the construction of military positions in that highland zone, the accommodation conditions of the servicemen, and instructed the leadership of the military unit to correct the registered problems in a short period of time.