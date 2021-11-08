Eduard Aghajanyan speaks about provocations by Azerbaijan during meeting with UK Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Aghajanyan met with the UK to Armenia John Gallagher on November 8, ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Assembly.

The Chairman of the Committee noted that the legislative and the executive bodies attach great importance to the expansion and deepening of relations with Great Britain. As the head of the Armenia-Great Britain Friendship Group, Eduard Aghajanyan stressed the need for cooperation between the parliamentary committees of the two countries.

The Ambassador thanked the Chairman of the Committee for the warm reception and congratulated him on his election as the Head of the Friendship Group. He also highlighted the cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

Touching upon a number of international programs being implemented in Armenia, the Chairman of the Committee noted with satisfaction the involvement of Great Britain in them.

Speaking about the implementation of the agreements reached in the sidelines of the November 9 trilateral declaration, as well as about the establishment of lasting peace in the region, Eduard Aghajanyan referred to the provocations by Azerbaijan and violations of the provisions of the trilateral declaration. He particularly noted that the key issue on the agenda remains the repatriation of the Armenian POWs and other detainees.