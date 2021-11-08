Due to the incident at the crossroad near Shushi, the traffic in that area is suspended

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. An Azerbaijani soldier opened fire on the employees of the Water and Sewerage CJSC, which was repairing water pipes, at the crossroad near the city of Shushi on November 8 at about 15:00.

“As a result of the shooting, one died, three others were hospitalized with gunfire injuries”, the Prosecutor’s Office of Artsakh said, adding that no one’s life is under risk.

For finding out the circumstances of the incident, revealing the real reasons, giving a legal assessment, the operative groups of the National Security Service, the police operative groups and the investigators of the Investigative Committee carry out urgent investigative and judicial actions on the spot.

Considering that investigative actions are being carried out at the scene, the traffic in that area has been suspended for a short time.